DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
Filed Under:Albany, Crash
(credit: Stearns County Sheriff)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teens escaped a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon near Albany.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Caleb Albritton and his passenger, 14-year-old Isaac Sonnenburg, were driving east on Quaker Road in Albany Township when Albritton lost control of his vehicle, vaulted over a field approach, struck a tree and then rolled. The teens were able to get out of the truck on their own, before it caught fire.

They were both transported to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.