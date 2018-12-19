MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teens escaped a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon near Albany.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Caleb Albritton and his passenger, 14-year-old Isaac Sonnenburg, were driving east on Quaker Road in Albany Township when Albritton lost control of his vehicle, vaulted over a field approach, struck a tree and then rolled. The teens were able to get out of the truck on their own, before it caught fire.

They were both transported to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.