Filed Under:Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, Genital Mutilation Case
Dr. Jumana Nagarwala (credit: CBS)

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ll ask an appeals court to reinstate genital mutilation charges thrown out by a Detroit federal judge.

They disclosed their intent to appeal in a court filing Wednesday. Judge Bernard Friedman last month said a federal law that bans female genital mutilation was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t have power to regulate it.

Friedman said Congress “overstepped its bounds.”

Eight people were charged in the case. The government accused Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of performing genital mutilation on nine girls at a suburban Detroit clinic. She denies any crime and says she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect.

The girls were from Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. There still are some other charges in the case.

