MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scorched the Miami Dolphins’ defense on Sunday – and it didn’t go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, the Vikings announced Cook was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

His performance included a career-high in rushing yards – 136 – while recording his first multi-touchdown game as an NFL athlete. The 23-year-old Miami native rushed a season-high 19 times with an average of 7.16 yards per rush.

Over the last three weeks, Cook’s 6.7 yards-per-rush average is third in the NFL among qualifiers and he also ranks sixth among all running backs in that span.

It’s the first time Cook received the award. He’s the 14th Vikings player to receive the award under head coach Mike Zimmer.