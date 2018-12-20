MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was attacked during a traffic stop near Blue Earth Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the assault happened west of Highway 254 on Interstate 90. A passenger in the car attacked the trooper, then the vehicle fled the scene. A brief chase occurred, but was quickly called off.

The suspect vehicle was abandoned in Albert Lea, and two suspects were later found and arrested.

The trooper, who has not been identified, is recovering at United Hospital in Blue Earth. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Minnesota State Patrol are with our trooper tonight,” said State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer.

The suspects have also not been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.