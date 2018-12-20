Garth Brooks will premiere his new primetime television special, GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!, Sunday, Dec. 2 (8:00PM-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will capture Brooks while he performs the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium, at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 20. Photo: 8 Ten Inc., All Rights Reserved ÃÂ©2018

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Garth Brooks fans who missed out last week on getting tickets to this Minnesota concert got a second chance Thursday morning.

When ticket sales started at 10 a.m., people logged on to see they had more than 2,000 lined up alongside them.

Last week, tickets to his May 4 show at U.S. Bank Stadium sold out in 90 minutes, with tens of thousands of fans still waiting in line to buy them. Gov. Mark Dayton asked the country music super star to add another show, and he did.

Now Brooks has an additional May 3 show, with tickets going on sale today.

Ticketmaster is the only way to guarantee a $95 ticket.

The latest news from U.S. Bank Stadium says he has sold more than 100,000 tickets for both shows, and said there are still some tickets left as of 11 a.m.