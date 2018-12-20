Comments
(credit: Michael Stanga/TheWxPage.com)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Did you happen to see the sky light up in Minnesota overnight? You’re not alone.
The American Meteor Society says it has received over 10 reports of a fireball in the skies over Minnesota early Thursday morning.
The reports stretch from Cambridge to Prior Lake and most of the reports indict the event took place between 2:10 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.
Some of the reports also mention a loud boom and low rumble after the flash.
On Twitter, Michael Stanga captured what he calls a “meteor flash” in the skies over Otsego.