MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Did you happen to see the sky light up in Minnesota overnight? You’re not alone.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 10 reports of a fireball in the skies over Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The reports stretch from Cambridge to Prior Lake and most of the reports indict the event took place between 2:10 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.

Some of the reports also mention a loud boom and low rumble after the flash.

On Twitter, Michael Stanga captured what he calls a “meteor flash” in the skies over Otsego.