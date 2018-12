MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thank you to everyone who helped us raise money for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) during our phone bank Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the campaign raised more than $65,000 by phone and we’ll find out how much more was donated online and text in the coming days.

The total from our two phone banks this year is nearly $134,000.

All that money goes to support homeless veterans.

You can still donate — just head to wcco.com/holidays.