MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been given the Ed Block Courage Award.

It honors one player from each NFL team who exemplifies sportsmanship, courage, and adversity on and off the field.

Griffen certainly faced that this year.

He had a turbulent start to the season, having to step away from the team for about a month to seek mental health treatment.

Later, Griffen said he had reflected on his personal health and was grateful for the support of his family, teammates, and fans.