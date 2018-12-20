  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ed Block Courage Award, Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been given the Ed Block Courage Award.

It honors one player from each NFL team who exemplifies sportsmanship, courage, and adversity on and off the field.

Griffen certainly faced that this year.

He had a turbulent start to the season, having to step away from the team for about a month to seek mental health treatment.

Later, Griffen said he had reflected on his personal health and was grateful for the support of his family, teammates, and fans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.