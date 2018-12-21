  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Head-On Crash, Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been killed after a St. Louis County crash involving a semi truck.

The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon along Highway 46 near County Road 39, in Virginia.

Authorities said a semi truck was driving north along Highway 46 when it struck a pickup truck headed in the same direction on its side.

The semi then struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on. It was not immediately clear if the pickup was passing the semi truck, or if the semi was passing the pickup truck.

The driver and the passenger of the Impala were both killed. They were identified Friday as 34-year-old Steven Mark Kubiszewski, of Wyoming, and 57-year-old Arthur Mark Kubiszewski, of Chisago City.

