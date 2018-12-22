MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 21-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver on a Wisconsin highway.

Just after 11 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Wis. 35/64 in Somerset. The vehicle driven by Stefanie S. Biedler, 21, of Somerset, was traveling eastbound and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Somerset woman was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lanes, police said. Biedler was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Authorities say alcohol may be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.