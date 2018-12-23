Filed Under:Medicaid, Unemployment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate is at historic lows, but the number of people using public health insurance for the poor is still at historic highs.

The Star Tribune reports that the state’s unemployment rate is 2.8 percent, but Medicaid enrollment is at 1.1 million. Minnesota had a 5 percent unemployment rate in 2013, but only 740,000 people on Medicaid.

Enrollment may be growing because Minnesota expanded Medicaid to single adults and to higher income levels under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Experts say the economy remains stubborn in terms of wage growth and employer health benefits, leaving many employees eligible for state health insurance.

Minnesota’s latest budget forecast predicts that Medicaid growth will slow in 2019, but enrollment won’t start shrinking in the next five years.

