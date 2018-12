ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Waite Park man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle near St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

Police say Taban Tharek, 28, was walking east on Highway 23 around 1:20 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 64-year-old Steven Wood, hit him.

Tharek was taken to CentraCare where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Neither Wood nor his passengers suffered injuries.