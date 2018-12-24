  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Debbie Senarighi, Kenneth Wildenauer, Missing Man, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a man and woman who went missing over the weekend.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenauer and 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi, both of Cloquet, were last seen at Tanks bar in Babbitt on Friday night.

Police found Senarghi’s car at Wildenauer’s cabin in Babbitt. A snowmobile, a 2012 Arctic Cat TZ1, was missing from the garage.

Investigators say the last ping from Wildenauer’s phone was from a location just southeast of Ely on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Wildenauer or Senarighi’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 218-625-3581.

