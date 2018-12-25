MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you expect to travel in coming days, plan accordingly. A winter storm will bring heavy snow to areas across northern, central and western Minnesota Wednesday through early Friday.

According to the latest estimates from the National Weather Service, a large area across northern, central and western Minnesota could see between 8 and 12 inches of snow beginning late Wednesday. Some cities in the western part of the state, including Alexandria, could see more than 12 inches of snowfall.

High confidence there will be a large swath of 8-13" across northern, central, and western MN Wed thru early Friday. There will also be a sharp accumulation gradient from southwest to east central MN where the snow will turn to rain Wednesday night and Thursday. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/X9d8UM6F6B — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 25, 2018

The southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities, holds the highest amount of uncertainty, the NWS said, but some areas could receive 2-3 inches of snow. There is also a sharp accumulation gradient from southwest to east-central Minnesota where snow could turn to rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

The NWS says the models for this winter storm are still changing, so continue checking the forecast.