MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 60-year-old Cloquet woman who went missing in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenauer and 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi, both of Cloquet, were last seen at Tanks bar in Babbitt on Friday night. Senarighi’s body was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the water on White Iron Lake southeast of Ely. Police say the couple’s snowmobile apparently broke through thin ice as they neared Beargrease Island.

Rescuers are still actively searching the area to locate Wildenauer.

No additional information has been released at this time.

