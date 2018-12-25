MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 60-year-old Cloquet woman who went missing in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenauer and 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi, both of Cloquet, were last seen at Tanks bar in Babbitt on Friday night. Senarighi’s body was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the water on White Iron Lake southeast of Ely. Police say the couple’s snowmobile apparently broke through thin ice as they neared Beargrease Island.

RELATED: Help Sought Finding Man, Woman Missing In Northern Minnesota

Rescuers are still actively searching the area to locate Wildenauer.

No additional information has been released at this time.