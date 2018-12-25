CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Just about a day late, many Minnesotans’ wish for a White Christmas looks like it will finally come true.

The snow is coming just in time for holiday travelers to make their way back home.

“The timing could have been better. Right after Christmas, everybody is out on the roads,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher O’Brien.

The NWS expects 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall here in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening.

It could be a much snowier story in greater Minnesota.

Northern, central and western parts of the state may see the most flakes fly.

Snow and ice mean spin outs and stalls, so preparation is key when your goal is to stay out of the ditch.

“I know it’s Christmas today, but tomorrow, mid-morning you want to come in to make sure everything is good to go,” said Bobby and Steve’s Service Manager Greg Wax.

Wax recommends getting your tires and car battery tested before the winter storm makes it here.

“Make sure you have your tread depths checked, any automotive place can check that for you, you want at least 5/32” or better.”

It’s also not a bad idea to have an emergency kit in the car just in case, complete with extra blankets and road flares.

“You want to bring a shovel; make sure if you do get stuck you can get out,” said Wax.