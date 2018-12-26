MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Anoka County are investigating after multiple people died from heroin overdoses this month.

On Wednesday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that in the last 10 days, there have been four deaths where heroin use looks to be a significant factor in each.

“Excluding the most recent reported events, there were 17 deaths attributed to drug overdose in 2018, with nine of those indicating heroin overdose,” Lieutenant Daniel Douglas said.

The recent cases remain under investigation.