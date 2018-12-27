Winter StormClick here for the latest conditions and forecasts for Thursday's snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person was killed and nine others were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash east of Big Lake.

Weather and poor road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, police said. Marilyn R. Balogi, 47, of Zimmerman, died in the collision.

An SUV collided head-on with a small bus, which was transporting eight people. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sherburne County Road 15 near County Road 83. The bus was traveling north on County Road 15.

Zimmerman was a passenger on the bus.

No additional information has been released at this time.

