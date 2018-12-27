ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An internationally acclaimed Minnesota artist has been chosen to paint the official portrait of Gov. Mark Dayton.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Dayton will sit for Paul Oxborough, of Excelsior. Dayton chose Oxborough after consulting with his sons, who are familiar with his work.

The outgoing governor’s image will join the portraits of every Minnesota governor that line the walls of the Capitol, from Henry Sibley to Tim Pawlenty.

Andrew Dayton told MPR his father wasn’t thrilled about sitting for a portrait, but was willing to carry on the tradition for a Minnesota artist.

Oxborough calls it a “huge honor” to be chosen to paint Dayton.

His works have been featured in prominent galleries, including the Smithsonian, British and Scottish National Portrait Galleries.

The state will cover the $25,000 cost.

