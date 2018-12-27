MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is looking for the driver of a semi that side-swiped a trooper on Interstate 94.

The trooper was pulling up behind a chain of crashed vehicles on the slippery freeway at Mounds Boulevard Wednesday night when the semi hit the squad, then kept driving.

The semi would have damage to the front passenger side of the cab, the State Patrol informs.

The State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a semi driver who left the scene after hitting a trooper’s squad car Wednesday evening on Interstate 94 westbound at Mounds Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/HPWwdbFwsr — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 27, 2018

The trooper was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Patrol.