MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is looking for the driver of a semi that side-swiped a trooper on Interstate 94.

The trooper was pulling up behind a chain of crashed vehicles on the slippery freeway at Mounds Boulevard Wednesday night when the semi hit the squad, then kept driving.

The semi would have damage to the front passenger side of the cab, the State Patrol informs.

The trooper was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Patrol.

