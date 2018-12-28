MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher women’s basketball team hosts Wisconsin at Williams Arena Friday night. It’s also Lindsay Whalen’s first Big Ten opener as head coach.

Whalen has had quite a run so far — 11 straight non-conference wins, and her Gophers are ranked 12th nationally.

They’ve been averaging 74 points a game, led by senior guard, Kenisha Bell.

While Whalen says the non-conference wins are a good foundation, but there’s still a long road ahead.

“The record doesn’t mean much. The foundation you build and how you play and those things count, because you’re always building,” Whalen said. “You can’t just say because we’re 11-0 and whatever our ranking is, that that’s just going to get you anything in the Big 10.”

Friday’s game against the Badgers starts at 8 p.m.