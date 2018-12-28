2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:John Keller, Keith Ellison
(credit: Immigrant Law Center Of Minnesota)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A longtime attorney for a nonprofit has been named chief deputy attorney general in Minnesota.

Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison announced Friday that John Keller will serve as the second-ranking attorney in the office. Keller has worked at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota since 1998 and has been the group’s executive director since 2005.

Keller received his law degree from Hamline University in 1996. He worked at the League of Minnesota Cities and the Minnesota Court of Appeals before joining the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

Ellison says Keller has a “deep grassroots understanding of the struggles that all Minnesotans face.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.