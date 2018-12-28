Filed Under:Fargo, Flooding, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources, Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has approved a flood project known as Plan B.

The agency granted a major permit for a Red River diversion project designed to protect Fargo-Moorhead from flooding.

The DNR turned down the original plan two years ago, halting construction.

The agency says the new project better balances the benefits and drawbacks between Minnesota and North Dakota.

The flood plan still needs other permits. A federal judge stopped construction on the previous project, so that also needs to be ironed-out before the new plan moves forward.

