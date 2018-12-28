  • WCCO 4On Air

date 2018-12-28

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota professor has been charged with domestic assault.

Aaron Doering, 47, is being held at Hennepin County Jail.

The Star Tribune reports he’s accused of violently attacking his fiance during an argument Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

The paper says in the criminal complaint, the woman told authorities Doering dragged her by her hair, beat, and choked her.

She also alleges this was not the first time.

A spokesperson for the university told WCCO Doering’s employment status with the school has not changed, that they are aware of the situation and will be reviewing the matter.

