Jayme Closs (credit: CBS)

A tree of hope lighting ceremony will be held Sunday evening for Jayme Closs and her family. The 13-year-old from Baron, Wisconsin, has been missing for more than two months after police found both her parents fatally shot in their home.

The tree lighting event is open to the public and will be held outdoors in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The ceremony will feature an opening prayer, the tree lighting, a song, a few words from the Closs family, additional songs and a closing prayer.

It’s set to begin at 5 p.m. at 206 Lake Ave. in Ladysmith.

Hot chocolate will be served.

