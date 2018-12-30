MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends are keeping a missing Wisconsin teenager close to heart this holiday season.

Members of the Barron community gathered for a tree of hope lighting ceremony in honor of Jayme Closs.

The 13-year-old has been missing for more than two months after police found her parents shot to death in their home.

Those attending tonight’s ceremony say they haven’t lost hope that Jayme will be found.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Jayme’s uncle Mike Closs. “It’s been like this since Oct. 15. We couldn’t ask for anything more. That’s the only thing that we can do. Is keep her face out there and to keep everybody praying and hoping she comes home because we don’t know what else to do.”

The vigil was held in nearby Ladysmith.