MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Big Lake man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and was T-boned by another vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 6:40 p.m. on the 18200 block of 263rd Avenue Northwest in Orrock Township, which is just west of Zimmerman.

There, the 19-year-old man was driving his Mercury Sable west on 263rd Avenue when his vehicle began to spin and he ended up in the eastbound lane. That’s his car was T-boned by a second vehicle, a Buick Century.

The victim, identified as Noah Kawika Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the other vehicle, 41-year-old Tamra Korbel and 12-year-old Davianna Keller, were trapped after the crash and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

Korbel was then airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital. Keller was taken to North Memorial by ground ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

A third vehicle came upon the scene after the initial crash and struck the Buick. The driver of that vehicle was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel.