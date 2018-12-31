2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
(credit: Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 5-year-old boy has been found safe after his mother took him from a Minneapolis home against a court order.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Latiena LaShaunne Shavell Smith arrived Monday afternoon at the residence of a family member who has full legal custody of the child. The family member told police Smith allegedly grabbed the child from the residence in the 3600 block of 4th Street North and fled in a vehicle described as a red, 4-door 2006 Saturn Ion.

No additional information has been released at this time.

