MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 11-year-old boy is being credited with rescuing a man Sunday evening from the bottom of a swimming pool.

Police say the 11-year-old dove into the deep end of the pool at the Town Centre Apartment complex in Eagan and saved a 34-year-old man from Chicago who outweighed him by more than 100 pounds.

Officers previously responded at 7:25 p.m. Sunday to a call about a man drowning at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the pool who was partially alert.

Police say no one who was in the pool area at the time saw the man go under, and none of the adults in the pool area knew how to swim.

An 11-year-old who was there knew how to swim and jumped in, pulling the man to the side where adults were able to pull him out.

The 11-year-old’s uncle, who didn’t know CPR, attempted to revive the man and was successful. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was monitored for a while and then released.

The Star Tribune has identified the boy as 11-year-old Advaik Nandikotkur.