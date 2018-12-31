MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 7-foot-tall bear will be dropping from a White Bear Lake restaurant at midnight on the dot, ushering in 2019 with a new Minnesota tradition.

“Years ago, I was in New York and saw the ball drop, then I was in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they drop an acorn. And I thought, ‘Why not White Bear Lake?’ And how appropriate to drop a bear, a white bear of course,” said Bill Foussard, owner of White Bear Country Inn.

The bear sits atop Rudy’s Redeye Grill, located at 4940 Highway 61 North in White Bear Lake.

Rudy’s Ice Bar will be open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., serving drinks on the rooftop. The bear drop can also be viewed from the hotel parking lot.

More information is available on the White Bear Country Inn Facebook page.