2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:Bear Drop, New Year's Eve, White Bear Lake
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 7-foot-tall bear will be dropping from a White Bear Lake restaurant at midnight on the dot, ushering in 2019 with a new Minnesota tradition.

“Years ago, I was in New York and saw the ball drop, then I was in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they drop an acorn.  And I thought, ‘Why not White Bear Lake?’ And how appropriate to drop a bear, a white bear of course,” said Bill Foussard, owner of White Bear Country Inn.

The bear sits atop Rudy’s Redeye Grill, located at 4940 Highway 61 North in White Bear Lake.

Rudy’s Ice Bar will be open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., serving drinks on the rooftop. The bear drop can also be viewed from the hotel parking lot.

More information is available on the White Bear Country Inn Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.