MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just a few days, new laws passed during the 2018 legislative session will take effect.

So what’s going to change and how will it impact you?

Let’s Break It Down

Minnesota legislators passed seven new laws that will be implemented on January 1st, 2019. And while some changes may go unnoticed by the majority of Minnesotans, others may directly impact you and your family.

Here are a few new laws that should definitely be on your radar:

Identity Theft Protection For Children

This new law allows families to protect their children’s identity by freezing any existing credit report that may be created for the child. Families can now submit a request to their credit reporting agency to freeze credit reports for kids under 16 years old.

Starting on January 1st, credit reporting agencies have 30 days to comply.

Presumptive PTSD For Public Safety Personnel

Minnesota first responders suffering from a mental illness will now receive additional workers compensation. This new law recognizes post-traumatic stress disorder as an ‘occupational disease’ for those diagnosed with PTSD after working as a public safety personnel.

This law applies to employees with diagnosis on or after January 1st, 2019.

Step Therapy Protocol Established

This new law allows patients to override a health plan company’s step therapy protocol.

As stated in the law, “step therapy is a way doctors prescribe new medication, but it often doesn’t directly correlate to out-of-pocket expenses – meaning patients don’t always start with the least-expensive medication before moving to more expensive ones.”

This applies to health care plans issued on or after January 1st.

