MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 54-year-old Menomonie, Wisconsin, man.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call on Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of 15th Street East in Menomonie. John Matthew Likeness, 54, was found dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and referred to the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office for first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse enhancer and increased penalty for habitual criminality.

The case remains under investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.