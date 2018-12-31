2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Blaine and SWAT forces responded to a reported assault with a knife overnight.

The incident happened on the 3300 block of 90th Avenue Northeast around 3:30 a.m.

No one was injured inside the home, police said, and all came out of the house without incident. However, the alleged assailant refused to emerge.

Anoka County SWAT officers tried to negotiate with the person inside before eventually entering the home at 7:45 a.m.

A number of residents that were evacuated in the incident were given shelter in Metro Transit buses temporarily.

The incident is still under investigation.

