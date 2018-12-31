2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:Bass Lake, Stabbing, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old woman has been taken into custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Sawyer County, Wisconsin.

The incident happened Dec. 26. Officials were called to a house on Poppletown Lane in Bass Lake at about 1:40 a.m.

The man, unidentified but listed as 27 years old, sustained several stab wounds, including one to the right side of his head near his ear, another on his shoulder, one to his back, and also chest and calf stab wounds.

Police arrested Jasmine Carrillo, of Bass Lake, on expected charges of first-degree reckless injury.

Carrillo has not been charged as of Monday.

