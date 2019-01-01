MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 11-year-old boy who is credited with pulling a drowning man from a pool has been nominated for an award by the Eagan Police Department.

The Eagan Police Department tweeted a photo of 11-year-old Advaik Nandikotkur Tuesday saying he, along with his uncle, have been nominated for the Eagan Police Department’s “Life Saving Award.”

This kid is pretty amazing. He pulled an unconscious man from a pool on Sunday. He along with his uncle have been nominate for the Eagan Police Department's "Life Saving Award." https://t.co/bGPGDPEP9P pic.twitter.com/Z9AccSJZaR — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) January 1, 2019

Police say on Sunday evening, Nandikotkur dove into the deep end of the pool at the Town Centre Apartment complex in Eagan and saved a 34-year-old man from Chicago who outweighed him by more than 100 pounds.

Nandikotkur’s uncle, who didn’t know CPR, then attempted to revive the man and was successful.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was monitored and later released.