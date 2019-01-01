MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities couple has quite the story to tell. They chose a wedding unlike any before.

They turned their love story into a way to love others.

As Adam Claude sat down to WCCO cameras, he laughed, “We wanted to do something small where the attention wasn’t on us — that backfired.”

Like many couples, Chara Juneau and Adam chose New Year’s Eve to ring in their marriage. But at the point in the evening when guests would typically sit down and eat, their guests stood up to help.

The couple sealed their union, then sealed dried food. Exchanging a veil for a hairnet, the bride, groom and loved ones packed meals for the children of Sierra Leonne.

Chara says, “It’s what we do anyway. It’s what we would do for a date night, so why night for our wedding night?”

The couple met in 2017 because of a packing event at Feed My Starving Children. So when they decided to get married just three weeks ago, the Anoka packing room seemed like the right venue in so many ways.

Adam says, “We thought about it, and okay, it’s a no-brainer. And I don’t dance, but I do pack. I dodged that bullet.”

The final tally was more than 22,000 meals. And soon, across the world, their precious wedding gifts will be received.

The reason the couple rushed their wedding, is that Adam won a trip to the Virgin Islands for Friday — which is where they’ll spend their honeymoon.

The couple says each anniversary they plan to return to Feed My Starving Children with their friends to pack food.

Adam says instead of spending thousands of dollars they hope to raise thousands.

If you’re interested in donating to Claude’s fundraiser for Feed My Starving Children, click here.