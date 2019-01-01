MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A first-of-its-kind swim facility for Life Time Fitness has opened in the Twin Cities.

Life Time Swim” is now being offered in Maple Grove.

The club expects to train 2,500 swimmers a week, and offer year-round programming for children and adults.

The Minnesota-based company says indoor swimming programs are a must, especially in Minnesota, where the outdoor swimming season is shorter.

“It’s one of the only athletic activities you can actually do your entire life, and you can swim well into your 90s,” general manager Molly Tanner said.

Lifetime is offering three programs to start: basic swim lessons, swim team and a masters program.

The club is also hiring.

For more information, visit the club’s website.