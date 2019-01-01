MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Topgolf opened its year-round facility in Brooklyn Center in September — and that means staying open when it’s cold.

People filled the bays at Topgolf, finding a new way to usher in the New Year.

“It’s fun. It’s a blast, I’m just not very good, but it’s okay. I’m with my friends, that’s all that matters,” Molly Wulf said.

Steam rose off the food and you could see your breath.

“They actually have these heaters above and you don’t feel the cold although you can see it,” Andy Opsahl said.

That’s what Topgolf was after with this winter wonderland.

“We’ve kind of created another playground for people to come out and experience,” Jake Stucky with Topgolf said.

The climate controlled hitting bays allow people to play all year.

“I had my jacket. I’m wearing my T-shirt and just sweatpants. It feels pretty good, just because you know they got like three layers of heat right here, so it’s not that bad,” Jeff Taho said.

“This is great, playing golf in the middle of winter. It’s fun, and they’ve got beers and food here. It’s fun for the whole family,” Andrew Mattson said.

The kids kept their coats on, but felt the heat.

“It’s fun because we get to golf out here in the winter and it’s hot out because they have these heaters,” 7-year-old Luella Bagby-Flata said.

The heaters may keep people from shivering, but the field needs to stay clear too.

“We also got some radiant heating systems out in the targets to help keep them free of snow and then we plow the field to make sure we have the closest to real golf experience,” Stucky said.

It doesn’t matter how cold it gets, Topgolf plans to stay open 363 days a year. They only close on Thanksgiving and Christmas.