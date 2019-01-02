The new year is only a few days old but we already know that 2018 brought some impressive, new, all-time weather records to Minnesota and Wisconsin. It was a year of extreme rainfall, extreme snowfall, and continued warming.

MEMORABLE WEATHER EVENTS OF 2018

MEMORABLE WEATHER EVENTS OF 2018

April Blizzard – An all-out weather blitz that began Friday April 13th and continued through the predawn hours of Monday April 16. Friday brought severe thunderstorms with 75-80 mph to Rock and Nobles counties, pea-to-penny sized hail in Le Center, New Ulm, Mankato, and parts of Scott & Dakota counties. A changeover to heavy snow developed from west-to-east across Minnesota through the evening, with whiteout conditions across west-central Minnesota by dinner. Heavy snow, high winds, and whiteout conditions continued across Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday, before ending just after midnight Monday. When it was done, the Twin Cities metro had racked up 15.8” of snow, good for the 12th biggest single-storm accumulation of all time, and areas from Marshall, to Glencoe, to the west and southwest Twin Cities Metro area had 18” to 24” of snow.

2018 BY THE NUMBERS

Statewide temperature and precipitation rankings have not been calculated yet, but will be released in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, looking across Minnesota and Wisconsin, temperatures were largely near-or-below average for many individual cities, and precipitation varied widely.

Select areas of Minnesota experienced one of their warmest years on record — Alexandria, MN, for example, experienced its 6th-warmest year in 73 years of continuous record keeping. And, parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin averaged 1/2° to 1° above the 30-year climate average for that area — remarkable, when you consider how much precipitation fell there during the year!

Overall, it appears that the state of Minnesota could end 2018 slightly below average statewide; we will know for sure in the coming days.

Precipitation-wise, southern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin were waterlogged for much of the year, while northern Minnesota was parched; in the middle, including the I-94 corridor and areas around the Twin Cities, precipitation was closer to the 30-year average.

Moderate and, at times, severe drought conditions persisted across much of north-central and northwestern Minnesota during the spring and again during the late summer and early fall of 2018.

Heavy, flooding rain fell across parts of southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin during June, July, September and October 2018; it’s no wonder that many cities there experienced one of the top 10 wettest years on record.

CITY RANK TOTAL

PRECIP. PERIOD OF

RECORD Albert Lea, MN (3 SE) 6 43.72 (1885-2018) Caledonia, MN 1 57.97 (1892-2019) Harmony, MN 1 57.27 (1939-2018) La Crescent, MN (Dam 7) 1 48.47 (1939-2018) La Crosse, WI Area 5 42.59 (1872-2018) Marshall, MN 2 40.48 (1935-2018) Mora, MN 8 37.34 (1904-2018) Red Wing, MN (Dam 3) 7 36.87 (1948-2018) Redwood Falls, MN Area 6 34.77 (1892-2018) Twin Cities Area 27 33.58 (1871-2018) Winona, MN (Dam 5A) 6 40.95 (1939-2018) Worthington, MN Area 1 43.49 (1893-2018)

IN THE TWIN CITIES

In the aggregate, the Twin Cities Metro area finished 2018 pretty close to average, in terms of both temperature and precipitation. When the final numbers are in, the year will likely be about 0.3° colder than the 30-year climate average, and about 10% wetter than the average.

Still, the remarkably wet month of September stands out, as does the light-switch change from very cold to very warm in April and May.

Keep in mind that these data are considered preliminary; while slight adjustments are possible in the coming months, those changes are not likely to have a significant impact on the overall character of the year. Data are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was compiled from a variety of sources including the Minnesota State Climatology Office, the High Plains Regional Climate Center, Midwestern Regional Climate Center, and the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Global temperature data for 2018 are expected to be released in mid January 2019, and we’ll provide an update when that happens, too. Despite the lack of a strong El Nino — a pattern of ocean warming that has helped push global surface temperatures to record levels in the last several years — it is still looking highly likely that 2018 will be one of the 10 warmest years on record, globally.

Stay tuned.