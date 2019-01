MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota police are asking drivers to make a resolution to be safer on the road in 2019.

Preliminary numbers show 380 people died in traffic incidents last year.

Of those, the Department of Public Safety considers many preventable — 27 of those deaths were related to a distraction behind the wheel, and 100 involved speeding.

The Department of Public Safety said 90 people who died were not wearing their seat belts.