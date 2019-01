MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka Police Department says individuals have been injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Champlin.

We have closed SB US 169 (Ferry St) at Benton St due to this. Use alternative routes please. Unknown duration. — Anoka Police Dept (@AnokaPD) January 2, 2019

Officials say the accident is blocking the southbound lanes of the highway, forcing its closure for an unknown amount of time. Both the Anoka police and MnDOT suggest using a different route until the scene is cleared.

Just off Ferry Bridge in Champlin- multiple law enforcement agencies on scene. You can see a silver car flipped over 8 seconds into video.@WCCO #breaking #wcco pic.twitter.com/qlFrNUSzEI — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) January 2, 2019

For real-time traffic reports, visit MnDOT’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for details.