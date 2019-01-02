MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Relatives say a U.S. Marine from Minnesota is dead following an incident on New Year’s Day where a Marine was shot and killed while on duty in nation’s capital.

Riley Kuznia, of Karlstad, was fatally shot Tuesday morning at his barracks in Washington D.C.

Kuznia’s mother, Markelle Kuznia, posted on Facebook, saying her family lost a “loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine.”

The Washington Post reports that the shooting happened at 5 a.m. at the Marine Barracks on Capitol Hill.

A Marine Corps spokesperson told the Washington newspaper that the shooting was not self-inflicted, no arrests have been made and that there’s no threat to residents in the area.

It’s unclear what circumstances led to the shooting.