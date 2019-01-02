MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say an electrical issue is likely to blame for a fire that caused significant damage to a home on New Year’s Day.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at home on County Road 26 in Raymond Township, which is just southwest of Sauk Centre.

The 58-year-old homeowner called authorities, saying that flames were running up the walls and he wasn’t able to put them out.

Firefighters from Sauk Centre and Villard responded to the home and knocked down the flames, but the home sustained heavy damage.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says an electrical issue is believed to have started the fire.