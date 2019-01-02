MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new sport could be emerging in the New Year: jetpack racing.

The world’s first Jetpack Racing League could officially launch in 2019.

The U.S. company Jetpack Aviation says it’s completed test flights to see how close two jetpacks can fly next to each other.

The tests went smoothly and now they’re looking for teams and promoters to take part in jetpack racing.

“Initially, we see this as a similar format as the Red Bull air races,” David Mayman, CEO of Jetpack Aviation, told Digital Trends. “Pilots will have to navigate around pylons, and we are also working on some barrier concepts for vertical maneuvers. … We’ve even looking at the options of controlling a ball. We’ve demonstrated it’s possible to hover, grab a ball, place it in a chest pouch, and then fly or take a ball between the pilot’s legs. A real game of Quidditch!”