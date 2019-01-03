Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With his football career behind him, Jared Allen has found a new professional sport to compete in.

The former Vikings’ defensive end is part of an All-Pro Curling team, made up by former NFL Pro Bowlers.

Alongside Allen there’s Titans’ Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Michael Roos, Rams’ two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Marc Bulger and Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl line backer, Keith Bulluck.

And for these former NFL Pro Bowlers this isn’t just a hobby.

“The competitiveness among us is what drives us nobody wants to be our weakest link, said Allen.

The team is competing on Thursday in the USA Curling Men’s Challenge with hopes of qualifying for the 2019 National Championships. Ultimately, these teams compete for a chance to be named the 2022 Winter Olympics Team.

Last winter’s team, based in Duluth, took home the gold in 2018.

