Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gate 34, Minnesota Twins
(credit: Minnesota Twins)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday Target Field’s Gate 34 will get a makeover for the 2019 baseball season.

The reconfiguration will include two additional entrances to relieve congestion for fans; an expansion of the attached canopy to protect from ill weather; a green scape will be placed where the existing topiaries and secondary planters sit; among other renovations.

gate 34 2 Twins Announce 2019 Renovation Of Target Fields Gate 34

(credit: Minnesota Twins)

The addition of more then 9,300 square feet will also provide new turf for fans to enjoy extra seating and activities like lawn games.

“The Twins are excited about the new Gate 34 design and how it will further enhance fan experience at Target Field,” Dave St. Peter, Twins president and CEO said. “Gate 34 has always been the ballpark’s ‘front door’ and we are confident the new design will result in better fan access while creating a dynamic new space for fans to enjoy during the ballgame.”

gate 34 3 Twins Announce 2019 Renovation Of Target Fields Gate 34

(credit: Minnesota Twins)

The project is scheduled to be completed by the March 28 season opener against the Cleveland Indians.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.