MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday Target Field’s Gate 34 will get a makeover for the 2019 baseball season.

The reconfiguration will include two additional entrances to relieve congestion for fans; an expansion of the attached canopy to protect from ill weather; a green scape will be placed where the existing topiaries and secondary planters sit; among other renovations.

The addition of more then 9,300 square feet will also provide new turf for fans to enjoy extra seating and activities like lawn games.

“The Twins are excited about the new Gate 34 design and how it will further enhance fan experience at Target Field,” Dave St. Peter, Twins president and CEO said. “Gate 34 has always been the ballpark’s ‘front door’ and we are confident the new design will result in better fan access while creating a dynamic new space for fans to enjoy during the ballgame.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by the March 28 season opener against the Cleveland Indians.