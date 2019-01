MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are investigating a double fatal pedestrian crash near the St. Paul border Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Street. Police say a woman and a man were killed, and the driver who hit them stopped at the scene and is cooperating.

That stretch of Larpenteur Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours, and police are asking people to avoid the area.