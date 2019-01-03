Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a man in November will not face criminal charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Officers Ryan Keyes and Neal Walsh were justified in using deadly force against 36-year-old Travis Jordan when they responded to a report of a suicidal man Nov. 9.

Freeman says the officers fired eight shots at Jordan when he came at them with a large knife and refused to drop the weapon.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting.

