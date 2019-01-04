MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are searching for a suspect after a fight at a Minneapolis house party Thursday night left one man dead.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a reported fight around 10:40 p.m. in the area of East 35th Street and 1st Avenue South, in the city’s Lyndale neighborhood.

Outside, officers found a man who was gravely injured. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly after.

His name has not been released.

Police say the victim was at a house party with his killer when the two got into a fight, which spilled outside.

The suspect fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder says several witnesses are cooperating with investigators, who are working on a suspect description.