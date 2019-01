MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Clearwater County say arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a house, garage and outbuilding early Friday morning.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. on January 4 at a residence on the 220th Street south of Bagley.

Multiple agencies responded.

No one was injured in the fire, but officials believe it to be arson.

The investigation is ongoing.